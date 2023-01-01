Icona Pop announce first new album in 10 years

Icona Pop have announced their first new album in 10 years.

The Swedish electropop duo – which formed back in 2009 and is made up of Aino Jawo and Caroline Hjelt – are returning with ‘Club Romantech’, which will drop a decade after their second studio LP 'This Is… Icona Pop’ which was released in September 2013.

The ‘I Love It’ hitmakers will release the hotly anticipated album on September 1 via Ultra Records and will include confirmed collaborations with Sofi Tukker, Joel Corry, Galantis, Ultra Nate and Yaeger. Their single ‘Where Do We Go From Here?’ is out now.

Announcing the album, they said: "Where Do We Go From Here' was one of the first songs we wrote in the fall of 2020 after realizing we couldn’t move back to LA because of the pandemic.

"Back in Stockholm, we formed a small crew to start making music and thought ‘what the f*** are we going to do now?’ "Eclectic, fun, hard, pop, deep, mainstream, catchy, weird, late at night, early in the morning – always with a tear in the corner of the eye and a smile on our face. That’s how ‘Where Do We Go From Here’ feels and that’s how ‘Club Romantech’ feels too.”

Hjelt added: “As Icona Pop, we can release a pop tune or a super hard dance song, and that’s who we are.

“When we started to write this album, we didn’t have any rules. We just had a vision we wanted to share with our fans. We’re inviting them into our world.”

Aino spilled that new songs are inspired by "heartbreaks and sadness" but disguised as dance tunes, saying: "We put all of our problems and stress into what we’re doing.

“We love disguising our heartbreaks and sadness in uplifting songs you can dance to. It was a very emotional process, and it’s all in the music."