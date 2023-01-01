Cardi B hits back at claim she cheated on Offset

Cardi B has shut down an accusation that she cheated on her husband Offset.

After the Migos rapper allegedly accused his wife of having an affair with another man via an Instagram Story, Cardi took to Twitter Spaces on Monday to refute the claim.

"First of all, let me say. You can't accuse me of all the things you know that you are guilty of," the Bodak Yellow rapper sang, quoting Keyshia Cole's song I Should Have Cheated. "Sing it with me, y'all! And I see that it is easy for you to blame everything on me."

Cardi told her fans of Offset's allegation, "Listen. Don't pay attention to that countryman, y'all... Come on, now. I'm Cardi B. I think sometimes motherf**kers forget I'm Cardi B. If I was giving this p**sy to anybody, it would be out. I'm not just anybody."

Cardi claimed that Offset was "spiralling and thinking s**t" which did not happen and noted that it would be impossible for her to secretly cheat on Offset as she is so famous.

"Stop acting stupid... Don't play with me," she seemingly told Offset directly. "The f**k? Stop playing. That's all I'mma motherf**king say because for real, let's be serious."

According to screengrabs posted on Twitter, Offset allegedly wrote in a since-deleted Instagram Story, "My wife f**ked a N**** on me gang yall n****s know how I come (sic)."

The couple got married in 2017 and split briefly in 2018 and 2020. They share two children: four-year-old Kulture and 21-month-old Wave.

Offset also has three children from previous relationships.