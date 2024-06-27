NEWS Foo Fighters announce 2024 'Everything or Nothing at All UK Tour' Newsdesk Share with :





Making good on Dave Grohl’s promise from the stage at Glastonbury - a performance described by The Guardian as "a set that shows Foo Fighters have recaptured their very essence" - Foo Fighters are giving their UK fans ample time to get into physical and emotional shape for six marathon evenings of rock n roll communion confirmed for next year.



Dubbed the Everything or Nothing at All UK Tour, these six monumental stadium dates will take place in Manchester, Glasgow, London, Cardiff and Birmingham over the course of 13 June through 27 June 2024.



Tickets for the newly announced Everything or Nothing at All UK Tour shows will be on sale to the general public from Friday, 30 June at 9am BST below.



The 2024 dates will mark Foo Fighters’ most extensive UK trek since the 2 June release of their unanimously acclaimed 11th album, But Here We Are, which smashed into the UK charts at #1 — the sixth Foo Fighters album to do so — while generating some of the most positive critical notes of the band’s career, including:



Support on Foo Fighters’ Everything or Nothing at All UK Tour will come from Wet Leg, Courtney Barnett, Himalayas, Honeyblood, Hot Milk and Shame. See below for a complete list of dates and corresponding support acts.



Foo Fighters

Everything Or Nothing At All Uk Tour

13 June 2024 Manchester Emirates Old Trafford Stadium *^

17 June 2024 Glasgow Hampden Stadium **@

20 June 2024 London London Stadium *#

22 June 2024 London London Stadium **%

25 June 2024 Cardiff Principality Stadium *&

27 June 2024 Birmingham Villa Park Stadium **%



* Wet Leg provides main support

** Courtney Barnett provides main support

^ Loose Articles opens

@ Honeyblood opens

# Shame opens

% Hot Milk opens

& Himalayas opens