Sir Elton John's Glastonbury set causes huge rise in Spotify streams

Sir Elton John has seen a huge spike in streaming since his Glastonbury headline set.

The 'Rocket Man' legend delivered a stellar show at Worthy Farm on Sunday (25.06.23) night for what may end up being his last ever UK performance, and Spotify has revealed its immediate impact.

According to the streaming platform's round up after the festival, streams of Sir Elton's songs rose by 294 percent across the UK in the hour after his set.

Meanwhile, Saturday headliners Guns N' Roses kicked off their show with 'It's So Easy', and the song saw a 300 percent increase the following day.

Friday night headliners Arctic Monkeys have been recognised by Spotify as the artists with the most tracks appearing on user-generated Glastonbury playlists.

Elsewhere on the festival bill, Rick Astley - who made his Worthy Farm debut - saw a 294 percent spike in streams of 'Dance' across the UK.

As well as delivering his own special solo set - completed with a cover of Harry Styles' hit 'As It Was' - he also joined Blossoms for a show filled entirely with The Smiths songs.

Rina Sawayama - who joined Sir Elton as one of his four special guests on Sunday night - performed her own set on the Woodsies Stage the previous day.

Her music saw a big rise in global and UK streams on the Sunday, rising by 55 and 99 percent respectively.

Her song 'STFU' - which she dedicated to Matty Healy - rose by 552 percent across the UK, and 399 percent around the world.

Lewis Capaldi and Yusuf/Cat Stevens also saw rises over the weekend.

Spotify noted that over 23,000 fan-created playlists were made with Glastonbury in the title over the last week.

Across those playlists, the most popular track was 'Rocket Man' - which appeared on 7,311 on them - while Lizzo's track 'About Damn Time' followed closely behind in more than 7,000.