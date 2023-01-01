Lil Uzi Vert announces new album

Lil Uzi Vert has announced a new album titled Pink Tape.

The forthcoming 26-track LP would mark the follow-up to the Watch This rapper's 2020 album, Eternal Atake, and has been set for release on 30 June via Atlantic Records.

Last November, the Philadelphia rapper shared the album's first single Just Wanna Rock. He then debuted the track on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in April.

Along with the announcement, the 27-year-old artist also dropped the trailer for the new album - which saw them in an anime-style universe battling a cartoon villain to retrieve a pink diamond stolen from their forehead.

The trailer referenced the $24 million (£19 million) pink diamond that was torn out during a performance at Rolling Loud Miami festival in 2021.

Back in May, Uzi worked with Future and Don Toliver on two songs from the Metro Boomin-produced soundtrack for the movie Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.