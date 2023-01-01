Olivia Rodrigo announces new album Guts

Olivia Rodrigo has announced her new album, Guts.

The 20-year-old singer-songwriter's forthcoming LP is set to be released on 8 September, via Geffen Records.

The drivers license hitmaker took to Instagram on Monday to share the highly anticipated news. “my sophomore album GUTS comes out september 8th. i am so proud of this record and I can’t wait to share it with you all!” the performer wrote.

Guts was created with acclaimed musician and producer Daniel Nigro, who also worked on her debut 2021 album, Sour.

Olivia also posted news of the upcoming album to Instagram. “So excited about this new album and this new chapter. i cant thank you guys enough for all of your support and enthusiasm,” she wrote in her story.

“Making this album was very fun, and very fulfilling. i cant wait for it to be yours. here’s to all the good times ahead.”

The album’s lead single, vampire, is set to be released on 30 June, which was announced earlier this month. The track will be the first song the Grammy Award winner has released since her breakout 2021 multi-platinum album, Sour.