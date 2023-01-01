Noah Cyrus announces engagement

Noah Cyrus has announced her engagement to her boyfriend Pinkus.

The singer/songwriter took to Instagram on Monday to confirm that she and the German designer are engaged, two months after going public with their relationship.

The July singer shared a number of photos with her now-fiancé as well a close-up of her sparkling engagement ring.

“The greatest moment of my entire life was saying ‘yes’ to spending the rest of ours together. this past month of being your fiancé and being in our own little world of just us two has been so perfect and i wish i could never leave this time,” the 23-year-old wrote.

Noah went on to share that Pinkus is “the least judgemental human I’ve ever met.” She gushed that he is “the most talented, the most loyal, and kindest person”, adding that she has “never felt more loved or in love”.

The younger sister of Miley Cyrus continued, “I am so excited to spend this life with you, our life so far is a life I never thought I deserved or would live. I never thought I’d be looking forward o living as much as I look forward to living with you. I’m so grateful for you. I don’t know how I got so lucky … I would say ‘yes’ to you every day for the rest of my life … I love you pinks. I love you, I love you, I love you.”

The designer commented on the post, “u want kids?”

The couple went public in April when the Make Me singer shared a TikTok of them cuddling in a car to the sound of her song Everybody Needs Someone.

Noah was previously linked to rapper Lil Xan. The singer called it quits after accusing the Slingshot rapper of cheating.