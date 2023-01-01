NEWS Pink heads up an all female line-up for second day at BST Hyde Park Newsdesk Share with :





P!NK put on a second phenomenal show – packed with hits and aerial stunts – at American Express presents BST Hyde Park yesterday, supported by a mighty female line-up on the Great Oak Stage of Gwen Stefani, Tinashe and Lyra.



P!NK, also known as Alecia Beth Moore Hart, wowed yet another 65,000+-strong crowd at Hyde Park with her huge catalogue of hits from a 23-year career. Launching onto the stage attached a bungee sling, dressed in a glittery pink leotard, she started the performance with Get The Party Started, before launching into the likes of Raise Your Glass, Just Like A Pill and Trustfall.



“How the hell is everybody doing tonight?” she asked the electric crowd. The What About Us singer proceeded to stun fans, including high profile names such as Hugh Jackman, Emma Willis and JB Gill with her rousing vocals, while also pulling off her now trademark aerial stunts. All to a backdrop of the Summer Carnival tour set, featuring a glistening silver palm tree, central walkway and four cranes rigged up for P!NK’s aerial acrobatics.



“I’ve always wanted a Beyonce fan but I don’t think I have the hair for it,” she quipped. A highlight of the evening was when P!NK invited daughter Willow Sage Hart on stage for Cover Me In Sunshine, while the soulful Turbulence, which was performed while spinning on an aerial hoop. She also played the melancholy Kids In Love, a song written especially for P!NK by Swedish folk duo, First Aid Kit.



Slipping on a sparkling pink skirt (“I worked hard for this butt but everyone needs a break from it occasionally”), she took on a stunning cover of Make You Feel My Love (originally by Bob Dylan and covered by Adele), which ended up being the backdrop to a proposal in the audience.



As is now custom, the singer was showered with gifts including teddy beats, a bouquet of flowers, cuddly frogs and even artistic painting of herself.



The absolutely electric set ended with an array of fireworks and P!NK flying through the air, attached to four aerial bungee ropes, to So What?

For the second night in a row, Gwen Stefani proved to be a fantastic supporting artist to P!NK. Second on the billing for the Great Oak Stage, the star performed a plethora of her much-loved solo hits: Sweet Escape, Hollaback Girl and Cool – each complemented with iconic No Doubt anthems such as Underneath It All, Hey Baby and, of course, Don’t Speak.



Stefani’s stage energy was palpable; her dip-dyed hair scraped back into a ponytail, she jumped, ran, danced and revelled for 1 hour and 10 minutes.



“I don’t think you understand the level of love I have for London town. I wouldn’t be doing music if it wasn’t for London. Let me pinch myself… this is my life right now.

“It’s been 16 years since I was able to come here, because I was mothering three boys. Which is good for me… Thank you for listening to my music for all this time!”



Earlier in the afternoon, Ivor Novello award winner Tinashe – who has previously supported the likes of Katy Perry, Iggy Azalea and even Beyonce on tour – entertained the audience with a mixtape-style performance. The All Hands On Deck singer took centre stage in her blue jumpsuit, surrounded by four dancers, with a fiery presence.



The day began on the Hard Rock presents Rainbow Stage with British singer-songwriter, Nell Mescal. The 20-year old rising Indie star, dished out an array of songs including Homesick and the unreleased I Hate You – and declared to the waiting crowd: “I love P!NK!”.



She was followed by Dorset-born Valencia Grace and LA-based singer-songwriter, Maddie Zahm – who took to the Hyde Park stage for the second time this weekend. Meanwhile, Irish electro-pop sensation, Lyra, opened as the first act on the Great Oak Stage for the day. Hailing from County Cork, she warmed up the sun-soaked Hyde Park audience with a funny, introspective, empowering set, stating, “I’m in love with my big bum and my cellulite – embrace all of yourself and be confident.”



It’s been yet another memorable day of live music, a line-up packed with formidable female artists, at this year's American Express presents BST Hyde Park.



