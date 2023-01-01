Elton John thanks Glastonbury audience for 'love and support' after final U.K. performance

Elton John has thanked his Glastonbury audience for making his final U.K. show one to remember.

In an Instagram post on Monday, the Rocket Man singer shared photos from his headlining set on the festival's iconic Pyramid Stage on Sunday and thanked his fans for helping him go out with a bang.

"Thank you, Glastonbury!" he wrote, with praying hands and heart emojis. "The energy last night was like nothing else, and I couldn’t be more grateful to the crowd and the people watching at home for all your love and support. You will be in my heart and soul forever. UK, what a farewell. I love you #glastonbury."

Glastonbury marked the last U.K. date on Elton's long-running Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, which will conclude in mainland Europe next month. After he completes the stint, the 76-year-old will retire from touring and could possibly never play in his native U.K. again.

The singer performed classic hits such as Your Song, Tiny Dancer, and I'm Still Standing in front of more than 10,000 people at Worthy Farm, and it was revealed on Monday that 7.3 million viewers tuned in at home to watch the show via the BBC.

Elton brought out guest stars including Jacob Lusk, Brandon Flowers, Stephen Sanchez, and Rina Sawayama, while star-studded onlookers include Sir Paul McCartney, Kate Hudson, Sam and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Taron Egerton.

Taron, who portrayed Elton in the 2019 movie Rocketman, gave his verdict on the singer's performance on Instagram on Monday.

"I had no idea Glastonbury was a competition but congratulations @eltonjohn for winning it," he praised. "There aren't really words to describe how good that was. The Rocketman did it again."