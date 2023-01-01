NEWS Maisie Peters casts spell for first UK Number 1 album with 'The Good Witch' Newsdesk Share with :





Maisie Peters is casting a spell over the Official Albums Chart this week, with The Good Witch on track to become her first Number 1.



The second album from the West Sussex-born pop singer-songwriter, The Good Witch has taken the lead on the Official Albums Chart. Maisie’s debut album, 2021’s You Signed Up For This, previously debuted at Number 2. Read our exclusive interview with Maisie about The Good Witch here.



Following his highly emotional Glastonbury set over the weekend, Lewis Capaldi’s former Number 1 record Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent is currently on track to rebound 12 places to Number 4, and debut Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent has soared 22 places to 12 midweek.



Two Glastonbury headliners are also seeing a notable uplift midweek; Elton John sees his career retrospective Diamonds potentially crack the Top 5 again (5) following what might be the pop legend’s final-ever live show in the UK, while Arctic Monkey’s classic AM (6) could rebound following their set on Friday night, followed by their influential debut Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not (20) and second album Favourite Worst Nightmare (38).



Other Glastonbury acts looking at an uplift this week include surprise act Foo Fighters with But Here We Are (16) and greatest hits collection The Essential Foo Fighters (28), Lana Del Rey’s Born To Die (36), and Saturday headliners Guns N’ Roses with their own Greatest Hits (37).



Two new entries could complete the Top 10 this week; Young Thug’s Business Is Business (9) could become his second Top 10 record, while Kelly Clarkson’s Chemistry (10) could become her sixth Top 10, and highest charting album in the UK since Piece To Piece hit Number 6 in 2015.



Taylor Swift has only just announced the much-anticipated UK dates for her Eras Tour, but excitement is already sending some of her biggest albums back up the chart; former Number 1s Midnights (7), 1989 (11), Lover (14), reputation (22) and folklore (31) are all on the rise.



Kim Petras’ major label debut Feed The Beast is roaring towards a Top 40 debut, potentially her first project to chart in the UK (24), and Thunder guitarist Luke Morley could make his solo Official Charts debut with Songs From The Blue Room (33).



And finally, celebrating what would have been the late, great George Michael’s 60th birthday this weekend, the icon’s greatest hits Twenty Five is on track to re-enter the Top 40 (39).

