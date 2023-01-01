Offset and Quavo reunite for surprise tribute to Takeoff at BET Awards

Offset and Quavo reunited for a surprise tribute to their late Migos bandmate Takeoff at the 2023 BET Awards on Sunday night.

The two surviving Migos members had not performed together since Takeoff, real name Kirsnick Khari Ball, was killed in a shooting outside a bowling alley in Houston, Texas in November.

Offset and Quavo, who are reportedly involved in a feud, put their alleged differences aside for a special reunion performance in honour of Takeoff at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

After a commercial break, the pair walked onto the stage and danced to Takeoff's verse in Hotel Lobby in front of an image of a Space Shuttle. After the verse came to an end, one of them yelled, "BET! Doin' this for Take!" as the rocket took off and was replaced with a picture of Takeoff. The duo then launched into the group's biggest hit, Bad & Boujee.

While neither of them made further comments onstage, Offset later wrote on Instagram, "Do this s**t for the fam cuz this s**t bigger than me (sic)."

Quavo wrote a similar comment alongside snaps of the performance and added, "For the Rocket," his nephew's nickname, in a separate post.

Offset's wife, rapper Cardi B, shared a video of her watching their performance with the caption, "Soooo proud of them." In the clip, she can be heard cheering them on and repeatedly saying, "I'm gonna cry."

Elsewhere at the BET Awards, Patti LaBelle paid tribute to Tina Turner by performing a rendition of The Best. However, she forgot some of the lyrics and told the audience, "I'm trying, y'all!" She reportedly experienced a technical issue with the show's teleprompter.

Turner passed away on 24 May at the age of 83.