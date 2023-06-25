Dua Lipa reveals why she did not perform with Sir Elton John at Glastonbury

Dua Lipa was having a dinner party when fans thought she would be performing with Sir Elton John at Glastonbury.

The 27-year-old pop star had been widely rumoured to be sharing the stage with 'Your Song' legend Elton, 76, in what had been billed as his last-ever UK performance on Sunday (25.06.23) evening for a rendition of their track 'Cold Heart' at the Worthy Farm festival but did not appear and took to social media shortly after to reveal that she was in fact hosting a get-together with family and friends whilst the event took place.

Alongside a snap of herself with a friend and various photos of the evening, she wrote on Instagram: "cooking for my friends and fam. [heart emoji]"(sic)

The 'Levitating' songstress later showed her support for Elton as she captioned a video of him performing their song with a string of heart emojis, whilst Elton told the audience that "sadly" Dua was not at the show and instead asked the crowd of thousands to perform her part as he played the piano.

During the two-hour set, Elton performed hits such as 'Rocket Man', 'Tiny Dancer' and 'Candle In The Wind' and also reflected on his "amazing journey" in the music business.

He said: "I want to thank you for all dressing up in your costumes and your glasses and your outfits ... it makes me feel so happy. Thank you for your love. And I want to thank you, also, for 52 years of amazing love and loyalty that you've shown me.

"It's been an amazing journey and I've had the best, best time. I will never forget you. You're in my head and my heart and my soul.

"You've been amazing. You've been an incredible crowd tonight.

"Thanks so much Glastonbury. Thanks so much England.

"I wish you love and health and happiness."