Taylor Swift doesn't need fans 'to defend her on the internet'

Taylor Swift has asked her fans not to cyberbully those they suspect to be referenced in her music.

During a Saturday concert in Minneapolis, the singer insisted that she didn't want fans harassing people via social media on her behalf when she re-releases her 2010 album Speak Now in July. The album included songs reportedly written about Taylor's exes John Mayer and Taylor Lautner.

"I was hoping to ask you that as we lead up to this album coming out, I would love for that kindness and that gentleness to extend onto our internet activities," she told to the crowd, according to fan footage. "I'm putting this album out because I want to own my music, and I believe that any artist who has the desire to own their music should be able to, that's why I'm putting out this album."

Taylor briefly dated John from 2009 to 2010, when she was 19 years old and he was 32 years old. It is widely believed that Dear John was written about the Waiting on the World to Change singer.

"I'm 33 years old. I don't care about anything that happened to me when I was 19 except the songs I wrote and the memories we made together," Taylor continued. "I'm not putting this album out so that you can go and should feel the need to defend me on the internet against someone you think I might have written a song about 14 billion years ago."

The Shake It Off singer made the comments before she performed Dear John for the first time in more than 10 years.