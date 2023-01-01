Ed Sheeran opens his own concert as Khalid recovers from car accident

Ed Sheeran filled in for his tour opener Khalid over the weekend after the singer was involved in a car accident.

The Young Dumb & Broke singer was scheduled to open for the Shape of You hitmaker at the FedExField in Landover, Maryland on Saturday. However, Ed surprised fans by coming out early to fill in for Khalid and serve as his own tour opener.

"He's recovering, and we wish him the best," Ed told the audience, via Billboard. "I'm going to say this after every song because if people don't know I was going to be the opening act today, people are going to be walking in being like, 'This show isn't what I thought it was... I thought there would be more fireworks.'"

Ed's opening set reportedly included acoustic songs from his new album, Subtract, that aren't typically on the main headlining setlist on his Mathematics Tour.

The Thinking Out Loud singer joked that the audience would get to see him in two outfits during the night - a white T-shirt and a black T-shirt.

"I'm really pulling out the stops tonight," he quipped. "Usually when I start playing it's like pitch black, and now I get to see everyone. It's awesome."

Khalid, 25, has yet to comment on the accident.

He is next scheduled to open for Ed at the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts on Friday.