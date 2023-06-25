Patti LaBelle left 'hoarse' by her tribute to Tina Turner at the BET Awards

Patti LaBelle was left “hoarse” after she paid tribute to Tina Turner at the BET Awards.

The Grammy Award winner labelled the late ‘The Best’ hitmaker “simply the best” after she sang her signature song at the ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday (25.06.23).

The 79-year-old singer told Entertainment Tonight: "It meant no matter what voice I'm in -- I'm hoarse, I have a cold -- but whatever, I had to, I was giving it up for Tina Turner, 'cause she's simply the best.

"So you heard a little tweak every now and then out there, but I love her, and I did my best."

The news of Tina’s death was revealed in May after her long career and “unique legacy”.

A rep said: "Tina Turner, the 'Queen of Rock 'n' Roll' has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland. With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model.

"Tina Turner was born Anna Mae Bullock on November 26, 1939, in Nutbush, Tennessee, USA. She became famous in the late 60s as the singer of the band Ike Tina Turner Revue, but later she became successful worldwide as a solo artist. With her music and her inexhaustible vitality, Tina Turner thrilled millions of fans and inspired many artists of subsequent generations," the statement continued. "Global hits like 'What's Love Got To Do With it,' 'Private Dancer' and 'The Best,' more than 180 million albums sold, 12 GRAMMY Awards and over three decades of sold-out stadium tours around the world are just part of her unique legacy."

The ‘Proud Mary’ hitmaker was honoured by a number of her fellow music legends, such as Dolly Parton.

The 77-year-old country icon posted on social media: "Now she's rollin' rollin' rollin' on to glory. Roll on Tina. We will always love you."