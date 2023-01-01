Lewis Capaldi fans help singer finish set at Glastonbury

Lewis Capaldi's fans helped him to finish his set at Glastonbury over the weekend.

On Saturday, the 26-year-old musician made his live comeback to the festival's Pyramid Stage after cancelling three weeks of shows due to concerns for his health.

While the Forget Me singer reportedly started his set strong, he began apologising to the crowd when he struggled to finish songs as his Tourette syndrome symptoms appeared to worsen.

"Glastonbury, I'm really sorry," Lewis told the crowd. "I'm a bit annoyed with myself. I really apologise. You've all come out and my voice is really packing in."

When Lewis fell silent during his final song, Someone You Loved, the audience stepped in to help finish the song by singing every lyric of the hit 2018 ballad.

"Glastonbury, thank you so much," said the pop star as he finished his set. "If I never get to do this again, this has been amazing."

Lewis has been candid about his struggles with Tourette's since he went public with his diagnosis in September 2022.