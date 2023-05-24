Tina Turner to be honoured in New York on 4th July

The late Tina Turner is set to be honoured in New York City at Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular next month.

Turner, born Anna Mae Bullock, passed away aged 83 last month after a long battle with illnesses, including intestinal cancer and kidney problems.

During the "Golden Mile" display element of the Macy's event, thousands of golden shells will create a cascade stretching across the East River to honour the Private Dancer singer.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ashanti, Bebe Rexha, Ja Rule, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, LL Cool J featuring DJ Z-Trip and The Roots will also perform at the 47th edition of the annual event. It will be hosted by U.S. TV stars Rutledge Wood and Zuri Hall.

"Every year this remarkable telecast manages to both inspire and awe audiences, lighting up the New York skyline with a fireworks display that's second to none," Jen Neal, executive vice president, live event and specials, NBCUniversal entertainment and streaming said.

The celebrity-packed summer bash will take place between New York's East 26th and East 40th streets from 8 pm U.S. Eastern Time.