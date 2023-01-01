Taylor Swift performs Dear John for first time in over a decade

Taylor Swift has performed her ballad Dear John for the first time in more than 10 years.

The pop superstar is mid-way through the U.S. leg of her Eras tour, with her setlist spanning her entire career and including surprise 'bonus' songs she rarely performs.

Her Saturday selection at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis stunned fans - as she treated them to Dear John - a song she hasn’t sung live since a 2012 date in Auckland, New Zealand.

The six minute plus track from her 2010 Speak Now album is widely regarded as being about her brief romance with John Mayer in 2009 - and he criticised her for the track in a 2012 interview.

It includes lyrics like, “You’ll add my name to your long list of traitors who don’t understand/And I look back in regret how I ignored when they said, ‘run as fast as you can.’"

Her new, re-recorded, 'Taylor’s Version' of Speak Now is out on 7 July.