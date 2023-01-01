Elton John joined by special guests and Paul McCartney for emotional Glastonbury farewell

Elton John was joined by a host of special guests and a watching Paul McCartney as he bade an emotional farewell to performing in the U.K. at the Glastonbury festival on Sunday.

The Your Song singer recently completed the U.K. leg of his mammoth Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, with only a few dates left in mainland Europe before he officially retires from touring. It's a trek that has taken him to all corners of the globe, grossing a record $887 million (£698 million).

On Sunday, the 76-year-old took to Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage for what may be his final full live U.K. show - and was joined by guest stars Jacob Lusk, Brandon Flowers, Stephen Sanchez, and Rina Sawayama - while The Beatles legend watched from the wings. Taron Egerton, who played Elton in his biopic Rocketman, was also reportedly watching on.

Jacob, Elton, and a gospel choir performed the star's hit Are You Ready For Love, while The Killers frontman joined him on Tiny Dancer. Rina meanwhile took on Kiki Dee's role to duet with Elton on Don't Go Breaking My Heart. Stephen had the greatest honour as he got to perform his own song, Until I Found You, with the music legend.

During his set Elton also paid tribute to the late George Michael on what would have been the Wham! star's 60th birthday, dedicating Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me to his "friend". Although originally released in 1974, a live duet by the pair got to number one in the U.K. in 1991.

After a stellar set packed with his biggest hits, the rock icon looked emotional as he closed his show with Rocket Man and took his final bow in the U.K.