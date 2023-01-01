Sir Elton John hails 'loyal fans' as he performs final UK gig at Glastonbury

Sir Elton John thanked his fans for "52 years of amazing love and loyalty" during his final UK gig at Glastonbury.

The 76-year-old star performed some of his best-known hits - including 'Rocket Man', 'Tiny Dancer' and 'Candle In The Wind' - during his performance, and Elton also reflected on his "amazing journey" in the music business.

Elton told the crowd during his set: "I want to thank you for all dressing up in your costumes and your glasses and your outfits ... it makes me feel so happy. Thank you for your love. And I want to thank you, also, for 52 years of amazing love and loyalty that you've shown me.

"It's been an amazing journey and I've had the best, best time. I will never forget you. You're in my head and my heart and my soul.

"You've been amazing. You've been an incredible crowd tonight.

"Thanks so much Glastonbury. Thanks so much England.

"I wish you love and health and happiness."

Earlier in the night, Elton confessed to being surprised to be headlining at Glastonbury.

The singer also admitted that it was a "very special and emotional night" for him.

Elton - who performed alongside Jacob Lusk, Stephen Sanchez, Brandon Flowers and Rina Sawayama - said prior to his performance: "I never thought I would ever play Glastonbury and here I am.

"It's a very special and emotional night for me because it might be my last show ever in England, so I had better play well, and I had better entertain you, you've been standing there so long, and I really appreciate all the outfits and everything."