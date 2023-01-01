Dave Grohl stuns Guns N' Roses fans with surprise Glastonbury performance

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl wowed festival-goers at Glastonbury by joining Guns N' Roses on stage during their headline performance on the Pyramid Stage on Saturday.

The Foos played an unannounced set on the same stage on Friday before headliners the Arctic Monkeys, and Dave stuck around to join the November Rain rockers on stage the following night.

He also made another surprise appearance earlier on Saturday - playing drums for The Pretenders alongside guest guitarist Johnny Marr.

At the end of Guns N' Roses' bumper set, Grohl appeared on guitar for the final song, Paradise City. Frontman Axl Rose said he had been brought in "because you can never have enough guitars".

During the Foo Fighters' own set, the former Nirvana star was also joined by his daughter Violet to perform Show Me How from their recent album But Here We Are.

The Everlong rocker also stunned railway staff by taking a train to the legendary music festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, England. He and his entourage boarded the 11:00 BST service from London Paddington on Friday, got off at Bath Spa station, and caught minibusses to the festival itself.