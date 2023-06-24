Pink dedicates song to terminally ill fan during BST Hyde Park set

Pink dedicated a song to a terminally-ill fan as she performed her first 'Summer Carnival' show in London as part of American Express Presents BST Hyde Park on Saturday (24.06.23).

The 43-year-old singer kicked off her show with 'Get the Party Started' and wowed the crowd with her dazzling acrobatics and a string of hits including 'Raise Your Glass', 'Who Knew?' and 'Just Like A Pill', but took the time for a more sombre moment on the Great Oak Stage as she highlighted the plight of Michelle Oddy, who previously explained she needed to undergo a seven-organ transplant.

While talking about her dad’s influence on her as an introduction to the song ‘When I Get There' - which written about his passing in 2021 - P!nk mentioned the interaction she had with Michelle’s friend earlier in the week, when she received a letter explaining the fan’s condition and last wishes.

“This song came to me around that time. And now I want to dedicate it to you and Michelle. I read your letter and I’m going to make that happen, okay?

“I’m really sorry for what you’re going through. My heart is wrapped around yours, and hers, and the family”.

During the set, Pink also told the crowd about her fans’ tradition of throwing frog plushies on stage, saying she donated all of them to children’s hospitals, and urged them to "keep them coming!"

At one point, Pink's 12-year-old daughter, Willow Sage Hart, joined her on stage to sing 'Cover Me In Sunshine' together, and as well as her own hits, the US superstar also treated the audience to covers of Bob Dylan's 'Make You Feel My Love' and Sade's 'No Ordinary Love'.

Earlier in the day Gayle got the audience going with her 2022 hit ‘abcdefu’, and Sam Ryder – who turned 34 this Sunday (25.06.23) - described the fans’ energy as his “best birthday present ever”. He wowed the crowd with his Eurovision song 'Space Man', 'Fought + Lost and even a cover of Taylor Swift's 'We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together'.

Gwen Stefani performed right before Pink, and brought out special guest Eve to join her on 'Rich Girl' and 'Let Me Blow Your Mind'.

P!nk is set to perform for a second date at the American Express Presents BST Hyde Park festival this Sunday (25.06.23).