NEWS Stormzy & Fredo eye highest new entry with 'Toxic Trait' Newsdesk Share with :





There’s no toxicity for Stormzy and Fredo, who have collaborated for the first time on Toxic Trait. The track is rushing towards a Top 10 debut and could become this week’s highest new entry (9).



Dave and Central Cee are on track to spend a full month at Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart. Sprinter races ahead, looking set to claim the top spot for a fourth consecutive week. This would equal the run of Starlight as Dave’s longest-running UK chart topper.



After securing her first-ever Top 10 entry last week, Dundee DJ Hannah Laing is looking to reach a brand-new peak of Number 8 with Good Love alongside rising vocalist RoRo.



Dua Lipa’s Dance The Night, taken from the original soundtrack of Greta Gerwig’s upcoming Barbie movie, could reach its highest position yet (11).





Nathan Dawe, Joel Corry and Ella Henderson are also on the rise, 0800 HEAVEN is on track to break into the Top 20 on Friday (12), as is Anne-Marie & Shania Twain’s Unhealthy (19) and the Jonas Brothers’ Waffle House (20).



Finally, Taylor Swift’s Cruel Summer continues to engage. Expected to reach Number 16 on Friday, it could out-peak its previous Number 27 best from 2019.