Tom Grennan credits 'clean living' for his success

Tom Grennan credits "clean living" with his success.

The 28-year-old singer is excited to play The Other Stage at Glastonbury this weekend and believes his run of successes comes from taking care of himself.

Speaking to The Sun's Bizarre column, he said: "This is the biggest weekend of my career.

"I couldn’t be more excited, nervous, a bit of everything. But it’s brilliant.

"I’ve been on a real push lately — looking after myself physically, clean living for a while. And it’s paid off.

"I saw every mistake I’ve ever made has been after too much partying, living too hard."

However, he has vowed not to completely change his ways.

Tom added: "That said, it’s Glastonbury. So after I’ve performed, I’ll buy you a pint, as long as it goes well! I’m not changing things too much."

Tom recently topped the album charts with his third record, 'What Ifs Maybes' and he credits his Italian Pilates instructor girlfriend Danniella Carraturo with keeping him grounded.

Speaking about playing live, he told the Sunday World newspaper: "It’s a magical thing, I can’t really explain what it’s like. It’s just in the moment and that’s why I like gigs, they are all in the moment…the moment is what it’s all about.

“And then you come off stage and think, ‘I can’t believe I just did that!’…and it’s back to normal life.

“It is weird when you come off tour where you’ve had thousands of people screaming and shouting and singing, and then you come home and your missus goes. ‘Will you go to the shops and get a loaf of bread.’ It’s a completely different end of the scale, it’s a bit mad."