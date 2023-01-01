Lizzo ruined her chance to headline Glastonbury by confirming too late

Lizzo could have headlined Glastonbury.

Although the 35-year-old singer will still play the festival at Worthy Farm over the weekend, Emily Eavis - the youngest daughter of the festival's founder Michael Eavis - revealed they tried to get Lizzo to headline but she confirmed too late.

Speaking to Anita Rani on Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour, Emily said: “Lizzo confirmed way after.

"So when people think, ‘Why didn’t you put her there?’ it doesn’t really work like that.

"It would have been a great idea. Lizzo would have been an amazing headliner and hopefully she will headline."

There was controversy earlier this year when the line-up was revealed with all-male headliners.

Arctic Monkeys, Guns N’ Roses and Sir Elton John are headlining, with Lizzo performing just before Guns N’ Roses.

Defending the festival, Emily told Glamour: "I think everyone knows that we’re trying harder than most, certainly extremely hard to address (the gender balance of acts), and I’ve been very vocal about it.

"I’m trying my best and, believe me, it’s a real, passionate subject of mine. I’ve been trying to raise the flag around gender and festivals for a long time. But we can only do so much.

“I just do what I think is right. Because I don’t have an agenda, I’m just trying to do the best thing for the festival and make it as fair and equal and brilliant as possible.”