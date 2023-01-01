Doja Cat announces first-ever arena tour

Doja Cat has announced her first headlining arena trek, The Scarlet Tour.

The 27-year-old musician, real name Amala Dlamini, announced on Friday that she will embark on her first-ever arena tour across North America later this year.

The 24-date trek will begin on 31 October in San Francisco and include stops in Miami, Los Angeles and Las Vegas, among others. Doja will then wrap up in Chicago on 13 December.

The Kiss Me More artist announced that she will be joined by support acts Ice Spice and Doechii on selected dates.

Doja has previously toured once as a headliner, for a short run, during her Amala Tour in 2019. She had also planned to tour North America in support of her Hot Pink album in 2020, but it was postponed due to the pandemic.

She was then set to open for The Weeknd's After Hours Til Dawn tour last year, however, she had to cancel to undergo tonsil surgery.

The Woman hitmaker hasn't released a full-length record since 2021's Planer Her, however, she unveiled a new single, Attention, on 16 June.

In a recent interview with Variety, Doja announced that she has an album in the works, which will be released later this year.