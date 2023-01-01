The Beatles break-up contract up for auction for $500K

Gotta Have Rock and Roll, an auction house at the forefront of the rock and roll memorabilia business, has consistently brought incredible finds to the public. This time they might have outdone themselves - with the document releasing each band member from their obligation to record as the group known as "The Beatles". The contract gives each member independence to pursue individual careers.
The APPLE CORPS Limited Dissolution of Contract Signed by All Four Beatles, also known as the "The Beatles Break-Up Contract", is now for sale, and now you can own the contract that made music history.
The lot is a two paged typed document signed by "Paul McCartney" and "R. Starkey", twice signed by "George Harrison" and "John Lennon"; Apple Corps Limited, dated 29 December 1974. The estimated value of $500,000; makes this contract one of the most significant pieces in both Beatles and music history; bid now as this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. The auction ends June 30th so bid now!
Auction live at Gottahaverockandroll.com
until June 30th.