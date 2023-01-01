Arctic Monkeys' Glastonbury headline set confirmed to go ahead

Arctic Monkeys' Glastonbury headline set has been confirmed to go ahead following the band's cancelled concert earlier in the week.

The I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor hitmakers cancelled a show in Dublin scheduled for 20 June after frontman Alex Tuner was diagnosed with an acute case of laryngitis. The cancellation caused fans to worry that the singer would not recover in time for the festival.

Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis explained earlier this week that there was a backup plan in place in the event the rockers couldn't perform, however, she confirmed on Friday that they will headline the festival's Pyramid Stage on Friday as planned.

While speaking to BBC Radio 2's Zoe Ball, Eavis was asked whether the singer would be well enough to perform.

"He's definitely - they're on," Eavis told the radio presenter. "It was a little bit close there for a minute and we were thinking about whether we should have a serious backup plan in place but no, thankfully they're on so that is great."

Friday will mark the band's third time headlining the British festival after topping the bill in 2007 and 2013.

This year's Glastonbury, which kicked off on Wednesday, will also feature headline performances from Guns N' Roses and Elton John. The star-studded line-up also includes sets from Lizzo, Lana Del Rey, Maneskin, Fred Again..., Yusuf/Cat Stevens, Lil Nas X, and many more.