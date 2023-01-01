NEWS Dave & Central Cee fly into third week at Number 1 with 'Sprinter' Newsdesk Share with :





Dave and Central Cee prove it’s a marathon, not a sprint, as they enter a third week at Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart with Sprinter.



The record-breaking track racks up over 9 million streams this week, fending off competition from J Hus and Drake’s Who Told You (2) and Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding’s Miracle (3).



UK Rap, another fan favourite track from the pair’s collaborative EP Split Decision, also moves up the Official Singles Chart today, claiming a new peak of Number 13.



As his Love On Tour show continues to thrill audiences across the UK, Harry Styles finds himself back in the Top 5 with former chart-topper As It Was (5), while the newest Harry’s House hit, Satellite, makes its Top 20 debut (18), and Late Night Talking is also back on the rise (22).



Kylie Minogue is up to another new peak this week, as Padam Padam arrives at Number 8. The hypnotic track now equals the position of Kylie’s last UK Top 10 entry, Higher with Taio Cruz and Travie McCoy (2011).

Congratulations to Scottish DJ Hannah Laing and emerging singer RoRo, who both earn their first-ever UK Top 10 hit today as viral banger Good Love climbs four to Number 9. Only four weeks into their chart journey, how far can the hit track rise?



Making a massive splash with her debut solo single, former Little Mixer Leigh-Anne claims the week’s highest new entry with garage banger Don’t Say Love, debuting at Number 11.



Another big debut this week comes from South Korean DJ, singer and producer Peggy Gou who, after years making waves on the rave circuit, lands her first Top 40 single with (It Goes Like) Nanana, entering the Official Singles Chart at Number 14.



Jorja Smith continues to burn a trail up the chart with Little Things, up five today (15), while Nathan Dawe, Joel Corry & Ella Henderson also reach a new peak with 0800 Heaven (21), and Anne-Marie & Shania Twain’s duet Unhealthy climbs twelve (24).



Following its official release as a single, Taylor Swift’s Cruel Summer returns to the Official Singles Chart this week, landing at Number 28. It was originally released in 2019 as an album track on Tay’s 2019 LP Lover, when it peaked at Number 27.



Further down, Tom Grennan’s latest single How Does It Feel rockets 27 places to Number 31, following the release of his now chart-topping third album, What Ifs & Maybes. Byron Messia’s breakout hit Talibans rises one to 33, and Doja Cat’s hard-edged Attention debuts at Number 37, her 14th Top 40 entry.



Finally, Georgia rapper Kali sees Area Codes re-enter the Top 40 at a new peak of Number 38.

