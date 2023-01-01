NEWS Tom Grennan secures second Number 1 album with 'What Ifs & Maybes' Newsdesk Share with :





Tom Grennan secures his second Number 1 album with What Ifs & Maybes.



The Bedford-born singer-songwriter reaches the summit with his third studio LP, having previously enjoyed success with 2018 debut Lighting Matches (5) and 2021 follow-up Evering Road (1).



What Ifs & Maybes is also the biggest album of the week in the UK’s independent record shops, landing at Number 1 on the Official Record Store Chart.



Speaking exclusively to Official Charts, Tom Grennan says: “Number 1! Honestly, this means the world.



“This is an album that looks forward to the future, forward to life. I want this to be your album that you listen to, an album that gives you the determination and power to be who you want to be and do what you want to do. Thank you so much to everybody who’s bought and listened to the album, it means the world to me. I could cry, I’m so happy. Thank you so much, here’s to many more!”



Meanwhile, American rock juggernaut Queens of the Stone Age celebrate their sixth Top 10 album with In Times New Roman…, brand new at Number 2. The group, comprising Josh Homme, Troy Van Leeuwen, Michael Shuman, Dean Fertita and Jon Theodore, last saw Top 10 success with 2017 chart-topper Villains.



SMASH: The Singles 1985-2020 earns London synth-pop auteurs Pet Shop Boys their 18th Top 10 LP (4), while Far From Saints’ eponymous lands straight into the Top 5 (5). The trio is formed of Stereophonics frontman Kelly Jones, alongside The Wind And The Wave members Patty Lynn and Dwight Baker.



As they take to Glastonbury’s iconic Pyramid Stage today, Texas’s The Very Best Of – 1989-2023 compilation secures the group a tenth Top 10 collection (6).



Also enjoying a strong debut this week, Gunna claims his third UK Top 10 (and fifth Top 40) album with A Gift & A Curse (9). Previously, the Georgia-born rapper and singer saw success with 2018 collaborative Lil Baby project Drip Harder (12), 2019 LP Drip or Drown 2 (24) 2020 release Wunna (5) and 2022’s DS4EVER (4).



ATEEZ become only the second male K-pop band after BTS to secure a UK Top 10 album with THE WORLD EP.2: OUTLAW (10). The group, comprising Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung and Jongho, recently brought THE FELLOWSHIP: BREAK THE WALL TOUR to the UK, including a sold-out concert at London’s The O2.



Following the announcement of her UK The Eras Tour dates scheduled for summer 2024, five Taylor Swift records boast Top 40 placings this week. Latest release Midnights is a non-mover (8), while 2014’s 1989 (19), 2019 record Lover (21), 2017’s Reputation (32) and 2020’s folklore (33) all make gains.



Richmond-born singer, songwriter and composer Ben Howard enjoys a fifth Top 40 album this week with Is It? (17), while Nigerian singer-songwriter Asake, born Ahmed Ololade, celebrates a career-best with his second studio album Work of Art (20). His first full-length work, Mr. Money with the Vibe, peaked at Number 22 upon its release in 2022.

Finally, NO THANK YOU, the fifth studio album from Mercury Prize-winning rapper Little Simz, breaks into the Top 40 for the first time following its release on physical formats (40).