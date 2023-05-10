The Weeknd, BLACKPINK star Jennie and Lily-Rose Depp drop One Of The Girls

The Weeknd, BLACKPINK star Jennie and Lily-Rose Depp have shared the song 'One Of The Girls' from 'The Idol'.

The 27-year-old K-Pop star and the 33-year-old global megastar play backup dancer Dyanne and cult leader Tedros, respectively, in the current streaming HBO drama series co-created by The Weeknd, 'Euphoria' scribe Sam Levinson and Reza Fahim.

Lily-Rose leads the cast starring as troubled pop star Jocelyn.

Jennie previously shared a snippet of the unreleased track.

The preview was played during a DJ set at the launch of Jennie's capsule collection for Calvin Klein in South Korea on Wednesday (10.05.23) and appeared on TikTok.

Jennie also excited fans by sharing an article by Dazed Korea with the song clip featured.

The Weeknd has already released 'Double Fantasy', which features rapper Future, and 'Popular' with Madonna and Playboi Carti from the soundtrack.

Plus, ‘World Class Sinner/I’m A Freak’ and ‘The Lure’ with Lily-Rose.

Meanwhile, the star of the show recently defended the sex scenes, insisting they are “so important” to the story.

The 24-year-old actress - who portrays an international pop star whose career is on shaky ground when she suffers a nervous breakdown - had no hesitation about shooting the controversial intimate moments because she was made to feel very comfortable on set and she knew they were vital to the plot.

Asked if she was hesitant about the scenes, she told Britain's HELLO! magazine: "Honestly, no, because those scenes are so important to the character and the story.

"I was really blessed to be surrounded by good people all the time.

"I really did feel as though they were listening to me and that they valued my opinions."

Lily-Rose’s close relationship with The Weeknd – whose real name is Abel Tesfaye – helped put her at ease.

She explained: "We created this really strong bond because we were both stepping into new territory.

"I’m not a singer and he wasn’t an actor before this.

"I would get nervous about the singing and he would be there for me. He gave me the confidence to do things I wasn’t sure I could do."