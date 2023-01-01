Tom Grennan gets "anxiety poos" before going onstage.

The 'How Does It Feel' hitmaker suffers from stage fright and has to take many trips to the toilet before his set, but once he hears the "roar" of the crowd, it all goes away.

In an interview with The Sun newspaper, he said: “I still get nervous, don’t get me wrong.

And I think nerves are good to have. Because if you’re not nervous, you don’t care. But when I’m up there on stage, it’s my happy place."

He then quipped: “The hours beforehand are when I get nervous. The anxiety poos are real — the number of times I go to the loo is crazy.

“But as soon as I’m on stage and I hear the roar of people, then I feel at home.”

The 28-year-old star has sought therapy to help with his negative thoughts and loves "flipping them".

He explained: “Therapy’s been a massive help, and I think it works for me.

“Just being able to navigate my thoughts which are a little bit like the ocean, they come in and they go out. And it’s just allowing them weird, crazy and frightening thoughts to come in and I love flipping things too. Oh my God, I can’t do that. Yeah, I can do that.”

Although the 'Lionheart' singer likes being the "underdog", he hopes his career will follow the trajectories of Robbie Williams, Sir Elton John and Coldplay.

He said: “People will say to me. ‘Oh, you’re doing all right at the moment'.

“And I’m like, hold on a minute. Fair enough. But I’m not just doing all right. I’m doing f***ing really well.

“And I’m not saying this in a way to feel sorry for me, because I enjoy being the underdog.

“I want this career to be a long one like Robbie Williams or Elton John. I don’t want to be here today and when I’m older, telling people I had that back in the day. I want to be like Coldplay.”