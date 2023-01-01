Gorillaz 'gutted' to cancel U.S. tour

Gorillaz have cancelled their U.S. tour scheduled for September this year.

Ticketmaster executives announced that the previously-scheduled Gorillaz tour set for September this year would no longer go ahead.

"Due to scheduling conflicts and circumstances beyond our control, the previously announced Gorillaz shows in September have been cancelled," the ticketing giant wrote in an email to concertgoers. "Refunds will be issued automatically at your point of purchase and will be processed as quickly as possible, there is nothing further for you to do at this time. Please allow for up to 30 days for the refund to process."

The Getaway Shows tour would have seen the virtual group, led by Blur's Damon Albarn, perform in Los Angeles, Austin, Chicago, and Boston between 10 and 19 September. Kaytranada, Lil Yachty, and Remi Wolf were due to serve as the band's support acts.

"We are gutted not to be able to perform for you this year," a statement from Gorillaz included in the Ticketmaster email read. "We were really looking forward to it and we hope to get back to you again as soon as we can. We love our Gorillaz family and we can't wait to see you again."