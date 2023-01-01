Kelly Clarkson reveals Scooter Braun 'took offence' when she advised Taylor Swift to re-record albums

Kelly Clarkson has claimed Scooter Braun "took offence" when she advised Taylor Swift to re-record her old albums amid their 2019 masters controversy.

In June 2019, the music manager bought Taylor's former record label, Big Machine Records, and all of its publishing rights and master recordings, including the masters of the singer's first six albums.

After Taylor publicly expressed her outrage at the situation, Kelly took to Twitter and advised the Shake It Off hitmaker to re-record all of her albums and Taylor is currently in the process of doing so.

Speaking to Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM radio show on Thursday, The Kelly Clarkson Show host admitted Scooter wasn't pleased with her suggestion.

"Scooter took offence to it... we ran into each other, and he reached out at the time to my manager. I was like, 'It wasn't anything against him,'" Kelly said. "When (Taylor) came out and said that and I heard about it, I was like, 'Whatever. Re-record them. Your fans will support you.'"

Kelly clarified that she never spoke to Scooter herself and doesn't know exactly what he said to her former manager.

"I think he thought I was attacking him. I was like, 'I honest to God didn't even realise who had the right.' I didn't even know all the information," Kelly continued. "All I heard was, 'Man, I really want to own (my music),' and I was like, 'Man, that song.' She writes everything! It's so important to her."

The 41-year-old added that it felt "so wrong" that Taylor wasn't given the opportunity to own her masters and called the Anti-Hero singer a "genius" for re-recording her albums and organising The Eras Tour.

When asked if Taylor, 33, thanked her for the suggestion, Kelly replied, "No, I think she is brilliant. She would've come up with that on her own and she maybe already had before I even tweeted it."

Taylor has so far re-recorded her albums Fearless and Red, while her new version of Speak Now will be released next month. She still needs to re-record her self-titled debut, 1989, and Reputation.