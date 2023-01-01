Kim Petras: People were really harsh to Sam Smith, but I was very impressed to see how they handled it

Kim Petras was "very impressed" with the way Sam Smith "handled" being heavily trolled for their "satanic" ensembles and appearance.

The pop stars hit the headlines after their Grammys and BRIT Awards performances earlier this year when the pair caused a stir with their hell-themed rendition of 'Unholy'.

And it led to Sam being mocked for their appearance, but Kim says the 'I'm Not Here To Make Friends' singer takes it all on the chin and has shown her how to deal with negativity.

Speaking to Metro.co.uk, Kim said: "It was an incredible journey truly, I had so much fun with Sam and I think we together felt very strong on stage and gave each other lots of confidence.

"I feel like I’ve learned a lot from Sam regarding how to handle media and people commenting on your appearance, looks, your body. People were really harsh to Sam but I was very impressed to see how Sam handled all of that and didn’t let it get close.

"It’s so tough sometimes, you go through comments or press stuff and you’re like, oh my God everyone hates me. But give it a few hours, touch grass and breathe and let it go by."

And Kim - who has just released her new album 'Feed The Beast' - would love to collaborate with Sam again if the right song comes along and said she was a huge fan of their Madonna duet, 'VULGAR'.

She gushed: "They’re just a really truly talented, gifted artist who really writes and cares about the music. I love working with those kinds of artists."

Kim added: "I would love to collaborate again and whatever I do next get Sam on. It’s got to be the right song. This song came along after a few years of talking about collaborating and the song was just right.

"I would be honoured and would love to."