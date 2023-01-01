John Lydon's PiL release song about escaped lunatic

John Lydon's PiL have shared a new song about "a mad lunatic" on the run.

'Car Chase' is the latest track to be taken from Public Image Ltd.'s upcoming LP 'End of World'.

Speaking about the new track - the video for which provides insight into the recording of the new album alongside handwritten lyrics by the frontman - Lydon said: “Typical PiL, unpredictable to the last. It’s a fantastic smash-and-grab of a song. It’s about someone who cleverly breaks out of the mental institution every night, unbeknownst to his owners. It’s based on having to go to shopping malls at night for cigarettes and wine and seeing the vast car park space and lighting surrounded by a little village and a lot of dark trees and country lanes. It’s a really creepy scenario, what if somebody creeps out of there, like a mad lunatic?”

The first single was 'Hawaii', a love letter to his beloved late wife Nora, who Lydon was the primary carer of up until her passing in April and was married to for more than five decades.

The punk rock idol said at the time: "It is dedicated to everyone going through tough times on the journey of life, with the person they care for the most.

"It’s also a message of hope that ultimately love conquers all."

It was a 'Eurovision' entry for Ireland; however, they didn't get chosen to represent the country in the end, with Ireland being represented by Wild Youth and their track 'We Are One'.

He said: "Nora loved the album, she wouldn't have wanted us to postpone it or change any of our plans."

Another track, 'Penge', which he hailed as "something of a Medieval Viking epic", followed.

The 13-track LP is released in full on August 11.