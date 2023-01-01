Billie Eilish admits body-shaming 'still hurts' her feelings

Billie Eilish has admitted that online criticism still affects her.

In an interview with Vogue published on Tuesday, the bad guy singer stated it has been "tough" having her image constantly scrutinised.

"Dude, I don't even know. It's tough, man. Honestly, nobody can say anything about my body that I don't have a stronger opinion about," the 21-year-old star told the magazine. "I also think that if I was younger, like if the internet talked about me the way they do now when I was like 11, I don't think I would be able to exist, to be honest."

Billie revealed that even though she has become better at ignoring online hate, sometimes the negativity "still hurts".

"I like myself more than I used to, and I'm more interested in how I feel than how they feel," Billie confessed. "But then also that might be a load of bulls**t because it still hurts my feelings like a sonab**ch."

The Happier Than Ever singer noted some methods she applies for dealing with pressure include walking her dog, taking baths, and playing games on her phone.

"But it's really hard, you know?" she added. "I've had a rough time, TBH, and I'm still figuring it out. But it's definitely a weird life; I'll say that."