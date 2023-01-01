Paul McCartney clarifies use of AI in final Beatles song

Paul McCartney has clarified details surrounding the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the final Beatles project.

Last month, the 81-year-old musician revealed that his team used the technology to "extricate" his late bandmate John Lennon's voice from an old demo, which would be released as the "final" Beatles song later this year.

On Friday, the Yesterday singer explained via Twitter there appeared to be some "confusion and speculation" over the forthcoming song.

"Been great to see such an exciting response to our forthcoming Beatles project," Paul's Twitter post began. "No one is more excited than us to be sharing something with you later in the year."

"We've seen some confusion and speculation about it," he continued. "Seems to be a lot of guess work out there. Can't say too much at this stage but to be clear, nothing has been artificially or synthetically created. It's all real and we all play on it."

The former Beatle then explained to fans that he and his team had "cleaned up" some existing recordings, labelling it a process which has "gone on for years".

"We hope you love it as much as we do. More news in due course," Paul concluded the tweet.

According to Far Out Magazine, director Peter Jackson used AI restoration techniques that cleaned up footage originally shot by Michael Lindsay-Hogg for the documentary, The Beatles: Get Back.