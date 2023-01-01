Kelly Clarkson praises Mariah Carey for songwriting skills

Kelly Clarkson praised Mariah Carey for her songwriting skills.

In a recent interview with Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe, Clarkson, 41, stated that her fellow musician, who has released huge hits such as Always Be My Baby and Vision of Love, isn't given "enough credit" for her work.

“People don’t give her enough credit,” the Since U Been Gone singer said. “People give her credit as, like, a singer. I don’t think people give her credit as a writer. I don’t think people realise. She wrote all that s**t.”

The performer added that she doesn’t think people see Carey as a songwriter.

“Financially, she’s rocking it because of what she’s done. I think people think of her as a songbird and they don’t think of her as the writer that she is. We talk about Carole King, we talk about James Taylor – those are all amazing people, yes, but I’m just saying,” she stated.

Carey has written many of her songs as well as co-written songs for other artists, including Trey Lorenz’s 1992 song Someone to Hold and Blaque’s 1999 song Don’t Go Looking for Love.

Clarkson is currently getting ready to release her tenth studio album, Chemistry, on 23 June. The singer described it as a “friendship album”.