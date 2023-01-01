Louis Tomlinson 'devastated' to cancel show due to hailstorm

Louis Tomlinson was "devastated" to cancel his Colorado show due to a hailstorm on Wednesday night.

The former One Direction star was forced to cancel his performance at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Wednesday when a powerful hailstorm hit the area. Around 100 people were injured and seven people were taken to hospital.

"Devastated about the show tonight, hope everyone's ok, I'll be back!" the 31-year-old wrote on Twitter. "Even though we didn't play the show I felt all of your passion! Sending you all love!"

The West Metro Fire Rescue wrote on Twitter, "7 people transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. A total of 80 to 90 people treated on scene. Injuries include cuts and broken bones."

Red Rocks organisers had told fans that the concert was on a weather delay, then as the storm persisted, they postponed the show, according to USA Today.

A fan posted on Twitter that it had been "the scariest night of my life".

"It started pelting people with hail at Red Rocks and my sister and I lucking found shelter under a sign," another fan tweeted. "I am bleeding and have huge bumps on my head from the hail. Hoping everyone made it out safely."

Audience members described the hail stones as the size of "golfballs".

The Two of Us singer is next scheduled to perform in Seattle, Washington on Saturday as part of his world tour. The trek is set to wrap up in Birmingham, England on 18 November.