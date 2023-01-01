Outkast star Andre 3000 is 'working on debut solo album'

Andre 3000 is reportedly working on a new album.

The Outkast star is said to be preparing to release his first ever solo album after his guest spot on Killer Mike's 'Scientists and Engineers', which marked his first track since appearing on Kanye West's 2021 song 'Life of the Party'.

During an interview with 'Sway in the Morning', host Sway mentioned Andre having an LP on the way, and Mike replied: "Yeah. I think we fly out in a couple weeks to go listen to it."

After Mike showed Andre 3000 the track they collaborated on - which also features Future and is on his new album 'Michael' - the 'Hey Ya!' hitmaker showed him a heap of new material.

He added: "[He] played like nine, 10 joints for us and he said, ‘Well, just pick what you like and do something with it.' "

He noted Andre gave him two tracks to work with, and he teased that fans will hear one of them "in the future" which clocks in at 11 minutes.

He said: "Over the past decade, I’ve sent him records for me, Run The Jewels and stuff, and he’d come back like ‘Man, that shit’s hard. I’m just not into rapping right now.' "

Outkast's last album dropped in 2006, and since then Andre 3000 has delivered guest verses for a range of musicians.

Most notably, he's contributed to 'Pink Matter' with Frank Ocean, 'Party' with Beyonce and 'Come Home' with Anderson .Paak.

Andre previously admitted the reason for not making music for so long was simply having his "focus" elsewhere.

In an interview with the Broken Record podcast back in 2019, he told producer Rick Rubin: "I'd like to, but it's just not coming.

"I haven't been making much music, man.

"My focus is not there, my confidence is not there.

"Once the attention is on that world, the world goes away."