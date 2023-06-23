Kelly Clarkson insists Mariah Carey deserves more credit as a songwriter

Kelly Clarkson wants Mariah Carey to get more credit as a songwriter.

The 'Since U Been Gone' hitmaker has heaped praise on the pop megastar - who has had huge hits with the likes of 'Vision of Love', 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' and 'Always Be My Baby' - and insisted she should be recognised for her talent as a writer.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on 'Apple Music 1', she said: "People don't give her enough credit. People give her credit as like a singer.

"I don't think people give her credit as a writer. I don't think people realise. She wrote all that s***. No, financially she's rocking it because of what she's done."

The 41-year-old singer suggested Mariah should be held the same regard as the likes of Carol King and James Taylor.

She added: "I think people think of her as a songbird and don't... they don't think of her as the writer that she is.

"Because we talk about Carol King, we talk about James Taylor. Those are all amazing people. Yes. But I'm just saying…"

When it comes to her own music, Kelly will release her 10th studio album 'Chemistry' on Friday (23.06.23), and she insisted the new record is as much a "relationship album" as it is about her divorce from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

She explained: "There was no thought process to this album for me, really… I mean thought process in the sense of I'm going through something and trying to figure out where I'm at and what I'm feeling and what I'm going to do…

"It's really just, yeah, I didn't really think about it. I do like the idea of taking a quirky pop, happy sound melodically, and the sound of the production, and then putting a dark lyric with it.

"It's a dumpster fire. Join in, join in. It was also very thought out and very much on purpose to have the album not just be a divorce or breakup album. It was more of a relationship album… 'Chemistry.' "