Orville Peck postpones all upcoming shows to focus on his health

Orville Peck has postponed all of his upcoming shows to focus on his health.

In a Wednesday Instagram post, the Dead of Night singer announced he had to reschedule his upcoming performances to prioritise his physical and mental health.

"I am completely heartbroken as I share this news, but I have made the incredibly difficult decision to postpone all of my upcoming shows effective immediately," Orville wrote on a black tile. "This was one of the hardest decisions I've ever had to make, but I've come to realise that my current mental and physical health won't allow me to bring you my best.

"My fans mean the absolute world to me and I am so incredibly thankful to every single person who has bought a ticket to come and see us play, I do not take it for granted. Being on stage is my favourite thing in the world."

The country singer began his Bronco tour on Tuesday with a sold-out show at Madison Square Garden in New York City. He had 10 more concerts lined up across North America in July and August, with the trek originally scheduled to end on 10 August in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

"I have to take this time to replenish my mind and body so that I can come back stronger and healthier than before, in order to do what I love for many years to come. I truly hope you can understand," he concluded his post. "See you soon and sending all of my love."