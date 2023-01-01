Kelly Clarkson admits she did not handle divorce 'gracefully'

Kelly Clarkson has admitted she did not handle the breakdown of her marriage to Brandon Blackstock "well".

The Since U Been Gone singer confessed to Apple Music's Zane Lowe that she often cried so hard about the end of her marriage that she was unable to speak.

"I don't know how people get through anything like that because I'm not going to say I did it gracefully. Behind closed doors by myself, it was not," The Kelly Clarkson Show host said on Wednesday. "Just to be brutally honest, I did not handle it well. I had many sessions with just my friends (where) I couldn't even speak. I was crying so hard, even before separating."

The 41-year-old noted that the habits she learned from her religious upbringing sometimes caused her to put others' needs before her own.

"That did not serve me so well, it turns out, in a relationship," she said, adding, "There were just a lot of now unhealthy habits you recognise or habits that you recognise that you didn't see before. Hindsight is a lot easier."

The singer married the music manager in 2013 and they had two children - River Rose, nine, and Remington, seven. She filed for divorce in 2020 and it was finalised two years later.

Elsewhere in the interview, Kelly revealed that she and Brandon went to couples' counselling to try and make their marriage work.

"I desperately want to make this happen," she recalled feeling at the time. "But I think I knew in my heart it just wasn't going to."

Kelly is promoting her new album Chemistry, which will be released on Friday.