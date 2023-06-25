Sir Elton John will have four surprise guests at Glastonbury

Sir Elton John will have four special guests for his Glastonbury show.



The 'Rocket Man' legend is headlining the Sunday night (25.06.23) at the iconic Worthy Farm festival this weekend and his husband David Furnish has teased a "very special" concert for everyone in attendance.



Speaking to Sky News presenter Beth Rigby, he said: "Four collaborators of his choosing. People, he just thought, 'I'd really like to do something with these artists at Glastonbury'.



"And that's all I'm going to say."



David was asked who the guest stars could be, but he insisted he is "sworn to secrecy".



He added: “This one is very special. It is not just another day in office. It's a different setlist - it's a huge outdoor live festival.



"He's got four different collaborators joining him on stage at different times, who I won't name, sorry.



"So, he's done a lot of changes. A lot on his plate, so I think he's anxious. Yeah, but I think good, anxious, healthy anxious.”



Meanwhile, David insisted his husband will be keeping busy and has more music plans even after his ongoing final 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour comes to an end next month.



He quipped: “I don't think he'll be sitting on the sofa with a remote control.



“He's going to go back into the studio in October and start his next album. Which will be great. He's not done a studio album in a long time."



Sir Elton, 75, previously admitted he was "a little intimidated" by stepping out on the Pyramid Stage for the first time.



He told BBC Radio 2: "I’m a little, not frightened, but I’m a little intimidated by it because I haven’t played there, I haven’t been there.”



Watch David Furnish on the 'Beth Rigby Interviews…' show, 9pm Thursday 22nd June on Sky News, or catch up with the 'Beth Rigby Interviews…' podcast.