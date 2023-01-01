Tina Turner's son arrested on drug possession charges

Tina Turner's son Ike Turner Jr. has been arrested and charged with crack cocaine possession.

According to People, the son of the late What's Love Got To Do With It singer was arrested on 6 May in Alvin, Texas for possessing crack cocaine.

Officers with the Alvin Police Department pulled Ike Jr., 64, over at 12:09am local time for "equipment violation", meaning one of the lights on his car was out, before discovering 1.7 grams of crack cocaine and 0.7 grams of methamphetamine in his possession.

Ike Jr. was also charged with tampering with evidence for allegedly trying to consume the narcotics in his possession.

"He tried to eat the drugs before the officers could seize them from him," said Capt. Q.T. Arendell of the Alvin Police Dept in the incident report.

The musician was sentenced to jail 18 days before the Proud Mary singer passed away at her home in Switzerland on 24 May. He is currently being held at the Brazoria County Jail on $70,000 (£55,000) bail.

Tina adopted Ike Jr. and his brother Michael, whose biological mother is Lorraine Taylor, after she married Ike Turner in 1962. Ike Sr. adopted her first child Craig, and they shared a son named Ronnie.

Ike Sr. died in 2007.