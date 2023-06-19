Glastonbury has 'back-up plans in place' in case Arctic Monkeys pull out of headline slot

Glastonbury co-organiser Emily Eavis has admitted there are "back-up plans" in place in case Arctic Monkeys have to pull out of their headline slot on Friday (23.06.23).

The rockers had to cancel their show at Dublin's Marley Park on Tuesday night (20.06.23) after frontman Alex Turner was struck down with "acute laryngitis", but Emily is confident the group will be "all right" to headline the iconic Pyramid Stage on Friday.

She is quoted by The Times newspaper as saying: "I think we are going to be all right.

"They’ve cancelled that, he’s recovering. I’m sure we’re going to be all right.

"We’ve got a couple of back-up plans if not. We’ve always got back-up plans for everything."

Quizzed about whether a rumoured appearance by US rockers Foo Fighters could turn into a Friday headline slot if the 'Mardy Bum' hitmakers had to pull out, she said: "I wouldn’t like to give anything away.

"You’ve got to allow the surprise to happen. It’s all about the surprise."

Emily co-organises the music festival, which takes place at Worthy Farm, Somerset, south west England, with her father Michael Eavis, 87, and Emily admitted he is "still very much here" at the spectacle.

Speaking as the gates to this year's festival opened at 8am on Wednesday (21.06.23), she said: "He’s going to be waving everybody in. He’s doing really well. He had a late night last night."

Arctic Monkeys said sorry to fans after pulling out of their Irish gig earlier this week.

A social media statement posted on Sunday (19.06.23) read: "We are extremely sorry to announce the cancellation of Arctic Monkeys’ show at Marley Park in Dublin Tomorrow.

"Alex and the band apologise for the huge disappointment this will inevitably cause to all their Irish fans. Full refunds will be credited back to the ticket purchaser’s account by Ticketmaster within the next six working days."