Machine Gun Kelly gets tattooed by his 13-year-old daughter

Machine Gun Kelly's daughter has given her father a new tattoo.

The Emo Girl singer revealed his new ink to his Instagram fans on Thursday, completed by his 13-year-old daughter Casie.

Kelly posted a carousel of photos to the social media platform, with one displaying the father-daughter duo mid-tattoo at the French music festival Hellfest.

"My daughter said summer vacation, we ended up at hellfest," the 33-year-old rocker-turned-rapper captioned the post.

The photo carousel also included images of his performance at the festival, standing shirtless on the ledge of his hotel, and a snap of the singer and his daughter at a Dolce & Gabbana shoot.

Kelly shares Casie with his ex, American basketball player Emma Cannon.

The teenager also contributed some spoken word to Kelly's 2022 LP, Mainstream Sellout, on album interlude Wall Of Fame. The track also featuresd comedian Pete Davidson.