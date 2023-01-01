Bad Bunny determined to ‘protect’ his private life

Bad Bunny is determined to "protect" his private life.

During a cover story interview with Rolling Stone which was published on Wednesday, the Puerto Rican rapper opened up about fame and living in the spotlight.

“I know something is going to come out,” the 29-year-old told the publication. “I know (people are) going to say something. People know everything about me, so what’s left for me to protect? My private life, my personal life.”

The musician, real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, was asked about his current relationship status and rumoured girlfriend Kendall Jenner, to which he replied, “That’s the only answer. In the end, the only thing I have is my privacy.”

Bad Bunny and the model, 27, were snapped locking lips in Hollywood earlier in the year.

The La Jumpa rapper then said of the modern world, “Today, everyone’s a paparazzi.”

“We’re in the worst time, the worst moment for the privacy of other humans; not just artists, but human beings,” the performer said. “Today, no one respects the privacy or life of anyone. There could be someone in line with, I don’t know, weird pants on or something, and someone is there filming them.”

Despite the media attention, Bad Bunny states, “I just keep living.” He adds, “Fans were always going to want to know more, but I don’t focus on that. I’m always going to keep living my way.”