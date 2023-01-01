Harry Styles stops Cardiff show to let a pregnant woman go to the bathroom

Harry Styles paused his Cardiff gig to let a pregnant woman go to the bathroom so that she wouldn't miss the show.

The Grammy winner was performing at the Principality Stadium as part of his world tour when he noticed expectant mother, Sian, and her partner Elliot in the crowd.

During a break in the show, the couple had thrown a cup onto the stage which had “name our baby” written on it. Harry, 29, dutifully agreed to help them out.

Before he made his decision on the name, the As It Was superstar paused the whole show while Sian used the bathroom, to make sure she didn't miss a moment of the concert.

He announced to his fans, “I think we all agree that it’s important that Sian goes for a wee, don’t we?”

While waiting for Sian to return, Harry chatted to the crowd. He even spoke to one fan about her MOT.

When the performer spotted the mother-to-be heading back to her spot, he asked her for more details about her baby and the options for the name.

Harry then asked the crowd to help choose between the four name options suggested from Sian by cheering. The names were: Stevie, Harley, Rafe and Caleb. Stevie earned the loudest cheer.

During the same concert, another fan asked the former One Direction star for his help.

The concertgoer held up a sign that said, “Harry I’m gay help me come out.”

Harry comedically told the fan, “Alicia I think you’ve just done it.” He then wrapped himself in a pride flag, which he often takes a long to his performances.

The chart-topping pop star is currently in the middle of his sold-out world tour. He is set to perform on 24 June in Werchter, Belgium next, with opening act Wet Leg.